Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VIG stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

