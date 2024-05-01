Savant Capital LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

