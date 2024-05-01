Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.5 %
DSGR opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
