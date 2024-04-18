Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.65

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 976770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £236.25 million, a PE ratio of 571.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage
In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,672.35). Also, insider David Stevenson bought 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
