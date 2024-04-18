Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.