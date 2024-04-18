Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Shares of Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2965567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.44.

About Hellenic Dynamics

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

