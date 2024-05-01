Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

KMB opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,323,935. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

