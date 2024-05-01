Intrust Bank NA Buys 165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SAP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

