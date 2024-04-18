SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.70), with a volume of 151818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.72).

SDI Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,780.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other SDI Group news, insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,373.96). Company insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

