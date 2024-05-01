Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 128,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

