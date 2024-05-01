Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $89,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 223,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 191.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 417,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TK opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $665.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.63. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Teekay Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

