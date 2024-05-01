Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.