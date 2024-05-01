Intrust Bank NA Sells 9,695 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

