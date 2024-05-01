Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

