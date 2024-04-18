Sfmg LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

