TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

