First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 3rd

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

