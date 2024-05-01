Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$23.17.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2575141 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TPZ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
