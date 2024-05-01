Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2575141 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPZ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

