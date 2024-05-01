Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Arcadis Stock Performance
Shares of ARCAY stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Arcadis has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.
About Arcadis
