Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 6,965,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,714,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

