Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 393,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,036. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.