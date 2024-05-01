Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

