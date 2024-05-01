Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Entravision Communications Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of EVC opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVC. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
