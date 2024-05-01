Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

