Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Capitec Bank Price Performance
CKHGY stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
