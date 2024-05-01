Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

CKHGY stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

