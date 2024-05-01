Yara International ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

