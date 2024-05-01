Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.44

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 33484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
