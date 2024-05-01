Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.44

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 33484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.