The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIVI traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.83 ($1.10). 76,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,679. The company has a market capitalization of £279.77 million and a PE ratio of -491.14. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.37 ($1.15). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.67.

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

