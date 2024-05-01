Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVT stock remained flat at C$143.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$141.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.84. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$121.95 and a 52 week high of C$144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$123.11 million for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 84.85% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.