Hercules Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 111,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,365. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

