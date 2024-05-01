Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

