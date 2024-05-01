Bruker (BRKR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY24 guidance at $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.710-2.760 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

