Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 44,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 227,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $49,266.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,537.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 74.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 34.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

