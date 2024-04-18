Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 182,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,538. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 36,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,337. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 179,403 shares of company stock valued at $306,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rezolute by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 768,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

