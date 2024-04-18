McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $270.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,414. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.