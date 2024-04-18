MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 219,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,184. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

