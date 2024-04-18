Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $340.95. 51,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,695. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

