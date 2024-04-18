Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.24

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 30858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

