Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.27. The company had a trading volume of 389,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

