Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CFR traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,275. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

