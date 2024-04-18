Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $395,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,994 shares of company stock valued at $27,205,009 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

