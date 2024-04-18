iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 693,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,082. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

