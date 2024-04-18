Strid Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

FTSM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.70. 287,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,185. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

