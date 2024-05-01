CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 236.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.