Steph & Co. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 126,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.98. The firm has a market cap of $431.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.