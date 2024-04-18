Strid Group LLC Sells 570 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

