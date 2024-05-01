HCA Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.79. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average of $296.11.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

