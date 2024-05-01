AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MITT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.