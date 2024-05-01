Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Plans Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.84) on Wednesday. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 1 year low of GBX 650.50 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 886 ($11.13). The firm has a market cap of £278.36 million, a PE ratio of 755.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.46.
About Anglo-Eastern Plantations
