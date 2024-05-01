Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Ecolab Stock Up 2.0 %
ECL stock opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
