Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

ECL stock opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

